Police urge awareness on the roads as we enter peak deer season

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 1,346 crashes involving deer last year. This year, they've already reached 693 and counting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the temps continue to drop, it's the time of year where we see more deer around, specifically on the roads.

"The deer are becoming more active, so we ask motorists to be diligent in their driving habits," says Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police.

Stay diligent to prevent a crash so many Michiganders face each year.

"Individuals will attempt to swerve to miss that deer, they don't want to damage the vehicle," say Robinson. "And then that usually causes the injuries and the more severe crashes because they've tried to avoid that animal."

Robinson says it's unfortunate, but the best option is to hit the brakes and stay in your lane.

"We would sooner have a motorist have to replace a vehicle than have some tragedy occur in that family," she says.

Seat belts are also a must, especially making sure your passengers in the back seat are buckled in.

"If you're traveling at 55 miles an hour and all of a sudden you have to brake," says Robinson. "Those occupants that are in the backseat are still traveling at 55 miles an hour."

Vigilance is also required everywhere, deer aren't just in the countryside.

"We're seeing a lot more deer in populated areas," says Robinson. "We had a crash where there was someone that hit a deer right on the Grand Haven bridge. And so you wouldn't expect a deer in that area, but they are."

If you do hit one, Robinson says to stay calm and call for help.

"We ask that you call 911, safely pull to the side of the road if you can," she says. "If the animal is still alive, then let your dispatcher know your location where you are in the roadway so that we can come to you and assist you quicker."

