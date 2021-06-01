Police use heat detection equipment to find missing boy, 2

The boy’s father reported him missing at about 9:30 p.m. Monday after awaking to find a door to the home open.

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. — A 2-year-old autistic boy has been found safe after reportedly wandering from his home in rural Lapeer County.

The county sheriff's office says police using heat detection equipment located the boy around midnight Tuesday beneath a tree and about a quarter-mile from his Deerfield Township home.

The boy’s father reported him missing at about 9:30 p.m. Monday after awaking to find a door to the home open. A police dive team searched a pond behind the home, while tracking dogs scoured nearby woods and fields.

The state police Aviation Division arrived at 11:49 p.m. Monday and about five minutes later detected the boy as a heat source near a farm field.

