Police: Victim was not in Ottawa County on day of alleged assault at Holland State Park

Police believe the assault actually took place near Kalamazoo.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigation into an alleged assault at Holland State Park has revealed that no assault occurred near the area.

A woman said that between 2 and 5 p.m. on June 5 she was approached by a man near the restrooms at the main pavilion at the park. The woman said the man pulled out a knife and forced her to get in an unknown, black four-door sedan that was parked nearby.

The victim reported then being taken to an unknown location and let go with just minor injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

On June 10, the sheriff’s office released new information from the investigation and said no assault took place in Ottawa County.

“Follow-up interviews with the victim revealed that she was not in Ottawa County on June 5 and in fact an assault did take place but not in the area of the Holland State Park nor in Ottawa County,” the update reads.

Investigators believe the assault may have taken place in the Kalamazoo area and that the victim had recently met the suspect on a social media dating site.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536.

