Police asking for help to locate missing Fremont man

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Fremont man.

On May 26, 2020, the Michigan State Police Hart Post received a missing person report for 20-year-old Jarold Scott Lodden, who was last seen leaving his home on a pink/purple Huffy bicycle.

He went missing from the area of S. Baldwin Ave. and W 28th St. in Fremont on May 22, just before noon. Jarold has not been seen or heard from by friends or family since then May 22.

Jarold is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 6’0” tall and 170 lbs. Jarold was last believed to be wearing tan khaki shorts and an unknown color t-shirt.

If contact is made with Jarold, or if anyone can provide information on his whereabouts, please contact:

Tpr. Lucas Marston of the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

