x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

local

Police asking for help to locate missing Fremont man

On May 26, 2020, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post received a missing person report for 20-year-old Jarold Scott Lodden.
Credit: Michigan State Police Hart Post

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Fremont man.

On May 26, 2020, the Michigan State Police Hart Post received a missing person report for 20-year-old Jarold Scott Lodden, who was last seen leaving his home on a pink/purple Huffy bicycle.

He went missing from the area of S. Baldwin Ave. and W 28th St. in Fremont on May 22, just before noon. Jarold has not been seen or heard from by friends or family since then May 22.

Jarold is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 6’0” tall and 170 lbs. Jarold was last believed to be wearing tan khaki shorts and an unknown color t-shirt. 

If contact is made with Jarold, or if anyone can provide information on his whereabouts, please contact:

Tpr. Lucas Marston of the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.