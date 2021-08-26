Police: Woman reports sexual assault at Reeds Lake Trail in East GR

Police say a 21-year-old woman reported being assaulted while running through the wooded trail area below Hodenpyl Rock.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department is asking for the community’s help following an alleged sexual assault on the Reeds Lake Trail.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old woman reported being assaulted while running through the wooded trail area below Hodenpyl Rock, just north of the Department of Public Works garage at 2310 Reeds Lake Boulevard SE.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old man who is more than six feet tall. He was reportedly wearing a green t-shirt and a black, disposable mask.

Anyone who may have witnessed an individual matching this description entering or exiting the trail, has video footage from their residence or has other information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Kolster at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

