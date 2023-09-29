Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of S Division Avenue and Fair Street overnight.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Division Avenue is closed to traffic at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

