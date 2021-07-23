'Pool progress': Take a look inside construction of Holland's expanding aquatic center

Construction started in 2019, but the project is still on track to be finished by January.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Construction is going swimmingly at the Holland Community Aquatic Center's 26-million dollar expansion and renovation project.

"We're in the midst of a two-and-a-half year project and we're a year and a half into it," said Jack Huisingh, Executive Director of the Holland Community Aquatic Center.

"What this really does for us is allows us to meet every age, every family, every day," he added.

The new part of the facility will house a new children's play area, warm water leisure pools, and family changing rooms. That's in addition to the competitive swimming pool and lesson areas that are already part of the campus.

"Everyone can come in here every day and utilize this beautiful track, the pools, the competitive zones, and maybe even get a job here," said Huisingh.

The Holland Community Aquatic Center teaches nearly five thousand kids how to swim every year, and they hope this expansion only adds to that priority.

"We need to make sure that we address the issue in West Michigan of drownings," Huisingh said, "and we feel it's our responsibility to do that."

Construction started in 2019, but the project is still on track to be finished by January, just in time for the new year and a new set of children to inspire.

"Our goal is really get them into the water, get them supported and safe and then let them grow into what they want to do," said Jack Huisingh.

You can read more about the construction updates and track the expansion's progress here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.