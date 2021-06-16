Pop-up vaccine clinics across Kent Co. to honor Juneteenth

“We hope our unvaccinated community members will come to our clinics, get vaccinated and help protect themselves, their loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that several pop-up clinics will be held across Grand Rapids to celebrate Juneteenth and increase the vaccination rate in areas with lower rates.

“As we return to community celebrations, we are reminded that African Americans have suffered significant outcomes from the pandemic and that many of our community leaders are still working hard to drive down racial disparities in COVID-19 and increase vaccination rates,” said Kent County Chief Inclusion Officer Teresa Branson.

According to Kent County officials, vaccination rates among Black youth and young adults are significantly lower than other racial or ethnic groups. The pop-up clinics aim to counteract the economic and social inequities that may lead to fewer people receiving the vaccine.

“On this day of hope, healing and restoration, we want to make the COVID-19 vaccine readily available to community members who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. "There is still a lot of work ahead of us, but getting the vaccine is a great start to getting us all back to normal."

Clinics will be held on the following dates:

June 17, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kent County Health Department South Clinic ∙ 4700 Kalamazoo Ave. SE ∙ Kentwood, MI 49508

June 18, noon to 2 p.m. in the Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church parking lot ∙ 514 Eastern SE ∙ Grand Rapids, MI ∙ 49507

June 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dickenson Buffer Park ∙ 1635 Willard SE ∙ Grand Rapids, MI ∙ 49507

No appointment is required for any of the clinics and walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer vaccines will be administered at each of the clinics. Those 12 to 15 must have a parent or guardian present. Those 16 and 17 are able to present a parent or guardian signature to receive a vaccine, but must have a driver 18 or older present.

“We hope our unvaccinated community members will come to our clinics, get vaccinated and help protect themselves, their loved ones, friends and neighbors,” said Bolter.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

