Popular Grand Rapids destination won’t be reopened for months due to shipping delay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The award-winning event space in Grand Rapids, Rosa Parks Circle, is taking longer than expected to reopen, city officials announced.

The space on Monroe Avenue is typically used as a gathering area for visitors of the downtown area. It’s home to bistro tables and water features, along with an ice-skating rink in the winter and concerts in the summer.

Construction on the project began in May. City officials hopes the project will help restore and preserve the area for the next century.

The end date on the project was postponed due to a shipping delay for the granite, which is being transported from California. Officials now expect the project to wrap up in October or November.

The project is expected to upgrade the public restrooms, walking path and services building, enhance the band shell, improve the lighting, perform upkeep on the existing pools and fountains and replace the seating with granite slabs.

