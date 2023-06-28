Porch piracy continues in Grand Rapids, Westside woman says suspect is hitting her neighborhood

Last week, neighbors near the East Hills area said they were out thousands from a person stealing packages at all hours of the day. This week, the thefts continue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaylee Bonnell is now experiencing what neighbors on the east side of Grand Rapids have been putting up with since the beginning of May: a porch pirate stealing packages in the city, some worth a few dollars, others worth hundreds.

"We've never experienced anything like this," said Bonnell. "I don't understand. He's traveling far and I hope people get their packages back. I hope he's caught."

She believes her westside neighborhood, West Grand, is dealing with the same suspect.

"Yesterday, I had two packages that were delivered to our house," said Bonnell. "He was wearing a black winter jacket, a black hat, a black backpack. He took both of my packages, we saw him leave and then come back for the second package."

Bonnell said the piracy is impacting some of her business.

"I am a social media influencer," said Bonnell. "So, I had fabric scrubs that I was supposed to be promoting for this Friday, so can't do that. And then the other one was a haircare brand. So, shampoo and conditioner."

The frustrated neighbor has filed a report with the Grand Rapids Police Department. Captain Cathy Williams says it's the best thing to do.

"In the case of East Hills and Eastown, we have an active warrant for that suspect and we've been able to do that based on the residents camera systems that they have," said Capt. Williams.

Last year, GRPD received more than 170 reports of porch theft.

While getting your packages and mail stolen may be frustrating, Capt. Williams asks neighbors to let police handle it.

"Some people have mentioned citizens arrest," said Capt. Williams. "We absolutely do not encourage that, especially for the case of a property crime, and of course, piracy. So when someone comes onto your porch, you feel violated, right? But again, remember, at the end of the day, this is just property and it's not worth the risk of putting hands on someone to prevent them from stealing your items when there's other safe avenues to to go."

Some tips from Capt. Williams to help keep your packages safe include requiring a signature for packages if that option is available and asking for a back door delivery so that you're packages can't be seen from the street.

