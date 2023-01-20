Incredible video shows Portage firefighters rescuing a man from overturned vehicle seconds before train hits

Just moments after firefighters began assessing the driver, the train crossing signal lights began flashing and the sound of a whistle was heard in the distance.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — Incredible video from the Portage Department of Public Safety shows a close call between an overturned Jeep and an oncoming train that could have turned into a tragedy.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Friday, on reports of a two vehicle crash that ended on the railroad tracks.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw a Chevy Cruze in the intersection with heavy damage as well as an overturned Jeep straddling the tracks.

The driver of the Jeep began complaining of severe back pain to the point that he was unable to extricate himself. Just moments after firefighters began assessing the driver, the train crossing signal lights began flashing and the sound of a whistle could be heard in the distance.

Fire crews began working quickly to get the driver out of the Jeep, successfully pulling him to safety just moments before the train entered the intersection, crushing the vehicle.

The driver of the jeep was transported to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during the incident.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.