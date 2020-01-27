PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two dogs Saturday morning.

There were no other injuries reported. However, the police did not release how many people were inside the house. It happened at a single-family home on Kingsbury Drive near Milwood.

The Portage Fire Department put out the fire within twenty minutes after they arrived at the house and saw smoke coming from the house.

First responders are asking anyone with information to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety as they continue to investigate at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

