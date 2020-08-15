Portage police investigating suspicious death of 14-month-old girl

The results of the autopsy are pending, but police said the death is suspicious.

The Portage Department of Public Safety has deemed the death of a 14-year-old girl as suspicious.

Police said on Wednesday, Aug. 12, they responded to Condor Court in Portage on a report of an unresponsive toddler. The girl was transported to Bronson Hospital.

Police were notified at 3 a.m. on Thursday that the girl had died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

