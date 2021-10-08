Portage police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ stabbing suspect

The victim’s son, Kenneth Dale Kelley, has been identified as the suspect by police.

PORTAGE, Mich — A 63-year-old man was stabbed Friday morning in Portage, and police are now looking for the suspect.

Officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to the 3000 block of Hamlin, in the Colonial Acres Manufactured Home Park, around 5:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 63-year-old Michael Kelley outside with a stab wound to the stomach.

Kelley was taken to an area hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

The victim’s son, Kenneth Dale Kelley, has been identified as the suspect by police. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police say he may be armed with a knife.

Kenneth Kelley is described as a 31-year-old man with red hair. He is about 6’3” tall and 170 pounds.

If seen, police say to call 911. The suspect should not be approached, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.