PORTAGE, Mich. — Violent threats made to a school in Portage has closed the campus while authorities investigate.

According to Portage Public Schools, Northern High School students were threatened overnight. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials have closed the entire campus while authorities determine how credible the threat is.

Included in the closure is Northern High School, North Middle School, Community High School and all Curious Kids program at Milham Site.

This news comes after threats to four different Kalamazoo schools were made earlier in the week. Those threats were not deemed credible.

