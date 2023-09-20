TRAFFIC EXPECTED | Portion of US-31 closed through Sept. 29

The Grand Haven bridge will also be intermittently closed to make room for commercial vehicles.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Expect some delays if you're traveling on US-31 in Ottawa County through the end of September.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says US-31 will be closed between 3rd Street and Van Wagoner Street through Sept. 29.

The construction is to implement a $2.8 million project. A culvert, or tubular tunnel that allows water to pass through concrete, under US-31 will be replaced with a larger tributary, or a stream opening, leading to Smith's Bayou, a body of water just south of Van Wagoner Road.

Through traffic should use I-96, M-231 and M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) instead, officials say. That route would look like the following:

Local traffic can exit on Van Wagoner Street and 3rd Street to 174th Avenue, as shown below.

The Grand Haven bascule bridge will also be closed intermittently to make way for commercial vehicles. You can see the timetable of when you should avoid the bridge below:

MDOT says the work is weather-dependent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.