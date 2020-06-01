A U.S. Postal Service truck caught fire Monday after being rear ended by a pickup truck in Allegan County. The woman driving the Postal Service vehicle died at the scene.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said around 12:25 p.m. a pickup truck heading south on 10th Street in Gun Plains Township crashed into the back of the postal vehicle. The postal worker was delivering mail into a mailbox at the time of the crash.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the pickup truck in the road and the postal truck fully engulfed in flames in a ditch. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire and the driver was found in the wreckage after the fire was extinguished.

Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, but investigators will conduct toxicology testing. The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Police said because of the extensive damage to the mail truck, they could not determine if the postal worker was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still being investigated.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Plainwell EMS, Gun Plains Fire Department and the Michigan Department Natural Resources responded to the scene.

