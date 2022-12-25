Pound Buddies dug out after heavy winds, snow Saturday morning

Around 40 people came out with shovels and snow blowers to help the organization, and its animals, through the storm.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Pound Buddies in Muskegon is thanking more than 30 good Samaritans who came to help dig out their building after strong winds and heavy snow buried it Friday night.

Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson explains what it was like at Pound Buddies Saturday Morning seeing 10 feet of snow drifts covering their outside kennel area.

This is coming after heavy winds and snowfall pounded the Muskegon County area.

"With the drifts and everything that we had coming off of the building it was way above our reach," said Carson.

The Kennel area is important for letting dogs get fresh air and go to the bathroom.

With only three employees digging out the building, Carson said it became overwhelming. She later put out a plea on Facebook asking for help.

"We probably had 30 or 40 people come out," said Carson. "We were just shocked. When we first got here it was just the three of us because the staff was working with the animals and we were trying to get these vents unblocked and the doorways unblocked and we were almost in tears worrying about what we were going to do."

Heating vents on the outside of the building were blocked by the snow. Carson added that if not removed, carbon monoxide could have backed up into the building.

Everyone at Pound Buddies was overwhelmed by the support from the people who came out to help during their holiday weekend.

"They absolutely rocked it," said Carson. "Everyone was amazing. We could not thank them enough."

Bo Hamilton and Morgan Cleveland were just two of the many who helped clear out the snow.

"I was looking at Facebook and saw that these guys had quite an event going on, they needed help so I threw my shovel in the truck and headed down here," said Hamilton.

Both of them agree, it was the right thing to do.

"It's great to have the community pull together and do something like this as quickly as we did and as many people showed up," said Cleveland.

A community, coming together, spreading that Christmas spirit.

"We cannot thank everybody enough," said Carson.

