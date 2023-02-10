Pound Buddies takes in mom, pup after being found freezing on good Samaritan's porch

Pound Buddies says the pair have been recovering and making progress everyday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter is thanking a good Samaritan for saving the lives of two dogs who were found freezing outside her home.

Pound Buddies posted the story of Olive and newborn pup "Uno" on their Facebook page Thursday.

Olive gave birth to a litter of puppies on Jan. 27. Uno was the only puppy to survive. Pound Buddies says Olive was freezing and starving, using all her energy to keep Uno nourished.

After searching for a safe place to get out of the snow and cold, Olive carried Uno to a porch and found a chair pillow to rest on. Olive laid on top of Uno to keep her warm and fed.

The homeowner, Anna, noticed Olive outside and kept an eye on them while calling on Pound Buddies for help. Staff was able to get to Anna's house and get the small family into a vehicle where they were met with food and warmth.

Pound Buddies says the pair have been recovering and making progress everyday. Friday, they announced Uno had finally opened her eyes for the first time.

They went on to thank Anna for calling them and saving the dogs' lives, as well as the staff that jumped into action to get the two out of the cold.

The shelter says it will be several weeks before either are ready for adoption and will post updates on their Facebook page.

