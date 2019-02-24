GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is working tirelessly to get everyone back up and running on Monday, Feb. 25 but say those in the hardest hit areas may not see power until Tuesday.

There were over 50,000 outages were reported as of Sunday at 9 p.m. That number has steadily decreased throughout the night and into Monday morning.

Wind gusts between 50-60 mph ripped through West Michigan Sunday in what was called a "bomb cyclone." Some of the hardest hit areas included Kent, Allegan, Muskegon, Barry and Kalamazoo counties, according to the Consumer's Energy Outage Map.

Combined with strong winds, blowing snow and slick spots -- the roads were treacherous over the weekend. Some areas even saw whiteout conditions. Road crews have been out throughout Sunday and into Monday making sure they were clear for Monday morning commuters.

