Power line determined to be cause of wildfire in Manistee, Wexford counties

Fire danger in the area remains high, and the blaze is being fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods.

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Natural Resource officials said the 4 Corners Fire is about 80% contained Tuesday, and said they believe the blaze was sparked by a power line.

Fire crews first learned about the wildfire Monday thanks to a 911 call in Wexford County. By the time DNR crews were sent to the area, at 3 p.m. Monday, the fire had grown to 20 acres spreading to Manistee County.

By Tuesday afternoon, the fire burned about 225 acres.

DNR fire crews and two area fire departments continue to knock down the fire in Copemish, northwest of Mesick on the Manistee-Wexford county line.

DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said several structures were lost during the fire. The fire is still being investigated, but DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said that they have confirmed it was caused by a power line.

First responders evacuated 30 people from their homes Monday, and road closures were put into place to help firefighting efforts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, those evacuation orders were lifted.

The fire is being fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods, and fire danger continues to be a concern this week.

For a fire danger map, to check if burn permits are being issued, for fire prevention information and more, visit Michigan.gov/DNR/FireAlert.

