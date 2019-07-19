ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Residents in Allegan County are likely waking up in dark and humid homes Friday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, a power outage hit the area hardest in both Plainwell and Ostego, along US-131 and M-89. More than 5,000 customers are without power as of 6:10 a.m.

Consumers says trees down on power lines are the cause of the outage. Crews have been assigned to the issue and working to resolve it. Most customers should have power by around 8:45 a.m.

