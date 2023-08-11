Consumers planned power outage for Cedar Springs Saturday overnight

The purpose of the outage is to make necessary improvements to upgrade reliability in the area.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — This weekend Consumers Energy has planned a scheduled power outage for Cedar Springs.

The planned outage was originally scheduled for July 29, but Consumers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they had to reschedule it for Aug. 12th at 11 p.m. due to the severe weather that weekend.

The outage will be overnight, with power returning at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Consumers said they sent notices out by mail to all homes that would be impacted.

