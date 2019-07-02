Consumers Energy crews are working around the clock to keep up as weather related outages continue to affect West Michigan customers.

More than 70,000 customers have lost power over the last three days, and more than 600 downed power lines have been reported to Consumers. As of 8:00 a.m. Thursday, more than 35,000 customers remain without power due to 700 different outages. The number of affected customers has increased Thursday morning, which Consumers Energy said is likely due to the continued ice build up on power lines. Most customers are expected to have their power restored by Thursday evening.

Consumers Energy employees are pulling 16-hour shifts through the end of the week and have called in reinforcement crews from Kentucky to assist with restorations.

“Ice storms pose unique challenges for restoring power and we greatly appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We have restored more than 40,000 customers, and as we continue our No. 1 focus of keeping the public and our crews safe, we won’t stop until all of our neighbors have power.”

In a press release, Packard explained that a half-inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds of additional weight to trees and power lines.

Please remember to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report them.

