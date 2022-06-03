Power Outages Hit West Michigan

Overnight storms and strong winds leave thousands without power in West Michigan. Here's what we know.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Consumers Energy was reporting nearly 21,000 people in the dark around West Michigan. These power outages came in the wake of a line of gusty thunderstorms that moved through the area early Sunday.

Gusts were reported as high as 65 mph, with numerous reports in the 40 to 60 mph range. At the 13 On Your Side studios, winds reached 51 mph, while the Gerald R. Ford Airport saw 59 mph.

The map below shows over 200 active outages and thousands in the dark as of early Sunday morning. You can see the latest reported outages HERE.

If you come across a downed power line, you can report it to Consumers Energy by calling 1-800-477-5050 and 911. Power outages can be reported on consumersenergy.com .

Remember, power lines can be hard to spot in the daylight and even harder at night. Use extreme caution if you suspect a line is down in your area. Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed or suspected downed lines at all times.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

