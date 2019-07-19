ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Residents in Allegan County woke up in dark and humid homes Friday morning.

Consumers Energy reported that trees down on power lines caused an outage that impacted more than 5,700 customers. The hardest hit areas were in Plainwell and Otsego, along US-131 and M-89.

The outage was first reported before 5:30 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. Friday, the outages were down to about 5 customers.

RELATED: Cooling centers provide relief across West Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.