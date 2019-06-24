GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Summer has finally arrived and warmer days are in the forecast. Grand Rapids pools are bracing for more swimmers in the water. But, whether people opt to swim in a public pool, a lake or backyard swimming pool, practicing water safety will be the key to preventing injuries and saving lives.

According to the National Safety Council, about 10 people, on average, die from drowning every day in the United States. That does not include boating incidents.

Masan Silva, the pool manager at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids, says taking necessary precautions can prevent a fun day from turning into a tragedy.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe and that nothing happens." says Silva. "If you are swimming at a public pool make sure there is a lifeguard on duty. Our lifeguards here are trained very well."

Silva say swimmers can help prevent drowning by following pool rules and keeping an eye on other swimmers.

"We want to prevent roughhousing and breath holding games and stuff like that which will put you at an additional risk," he said. "Back flips on the diving boards - you think you can do it, but if you hit your head on the diving board it is not good."

Silva encourages parents to always keep an eye on their children in the water. He says inexperienced swimmers should always stay at the shallow end of the pool and be supervised. It is also a good idea to use the buddy system in the water.

"Keep an eye on your partner and make sure you pay attention to where they are. If anything does start to happen, get proper help," says Silva.

Swimmers 10-years-old and up are allowed to enter the pool and/or deck alone during open swim. Children under the age of 10 must have an adult with them. Regardless of age, children who need assistance or can't swim must have an adult in the pool within arm's reach at all times.

Other guidelines for Grand Rapids Public Pools include the following:

Non-swimmers and weak swimmers must stay on the shallow end of the pool.

Swimmers must wear clean and appropriate swimsuits. Cotton clothing or toddler suits with flotation inserts are not allowed.

No food, gum, drinks, alcoholic beverages, or glass containers in the pool area or locker rooms.

Diapers must be designed for swimming.

Diving is only allowed in the designated diving areas. No back dives or back flips allowed. Only one bounce is allowed.

Flotation devices must be US Coast Guard approved.

Small toys and pool noodles are allowed. Inflatables, water guns, balloons, etc. are not allowed.

If you have an open sore you are not allowed to enter the pool.

Swimmers must take a soap shower before entering the pool.

Running, horseplay, swimming while intoxicated and other dangerous activities are not allowed.

The city also offers inexpensive swim lessons for both residents and non-residents.

