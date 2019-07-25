GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is giving kids the chance to get face-to-face with giant, lifelike re-recreations of dinosaurs.

The museum has dedicated two floors with hands-on exploration to the Amazing Dinosaurs! traveling exhibit.

At the exhibit, kids can touch and inspect more than 20 fossils. The fun, but educational experience, allows your kiddos to be paleontologist for the day and dig for hatchlings and make dinosaur tracks.

The exhibit is presented in both English and Spanish. It opened on July 20 and will run through October 17. The GRCM is located at 11 Sheldon Ave. NE and open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It's open noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Mondays. For more information about the exhibit and admission prices, visit www.grcm.org.

