Preliminary assessment of tornado, flooding damage underway in 9 Michigan counties

Federal, state and local officials are surveying tornado and flooding damage caused by severe storms and seven tornadoes in late August.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple federal, state and local agencies began their preliminary assessment of damage caused by severe storms, seven tornadoes and flooding that impacted several Michigan counties at the end of August.

The Michigan State Police (MSP), Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration (SBA) and local officials are surveying the damage caused by the severe weather.

The different agencies will form four teams to conduct the preliminary damage assessment (PDA) in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The joint PDA teams will work on surveying the different areas affected by the severe weather to review the extent, severity and impact of the damage to homes and businesses.

Data submitted from the PDA teams will be used to determine if the disaster meets established criteria to request a federal declaration and disaster assistance.

The damage assessment will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 22.

