Preparing for the winter ice storm at the hardware store

Bill Dejong, owner of Alger Hardware and Rental in Alger Heights, gives a closer look at some of the items hardware stores have that can help you prep ahead of time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For customers at Alger Hardware and Rental, some have been stopping in for those winter storm essentials.

"We've been selling some ice melt and things like that for people to get ready for the weather," said Alger Hardware owner Bill Dejong.

Dejong says along with regular ice melt, there's also another option available for those with pets.

"For the pets, it isn't as likely to stick to their paw, so you don't get the sore spots on their paws, you know, some dogs are more susceptible to that than others."

For those first time homeowners, DeJong gives some tips for riding out the upcoming storm.

"If you're worried about the power going out, have some source of backup lighting, whether that's battery powered lamps or flashlights, it's a good idea to have some backup lighting because it gets dark early and it can get hard to see what you're doing. If you have a backup generator that starts, make sure you have gas for the generator and a way to safely hook it up. You don't want to run them outside or run them in the house."

Adding to generators, Dejong also adds that if you have to use one, it wouldn't be a bad idea to find a way to securely chain it to something solid to prevent any thefts as well.

If you need to get supplies, you'll want to go as early as possible in the morning before the freezing rain starts to fall.

