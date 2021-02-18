President Biden postpones trip to Portage

The trip has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19.

PORTAGE, Mich. — President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Portage due to inclement weather, according to sources close to the event.

The trip has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19. It will be Biden's first visit to Michigan as president. The President will tour a Pfizer manufacturing site and meet with the workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden planned to tour the Pfizer facility Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: