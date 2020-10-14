President Donald Trump to make campaign stop in Muskegon

The event will be held at FlyBy Air at 5 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — President Donald Trump will soon be returning to Michigan.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Tuesday that the president will be stopping in Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17 to “deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement.”

The event will be held at FlyBy Air at 5 p.m. Doors for general admission will open at 2 p.m.

According to the campaign, attendees will be given temperature checks, masks that they will be asked to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

Trump’s planned visit will be just days after Vice President Mike Pence visits Grand Rapids.

