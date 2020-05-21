President Trump approves Midland Emergency Declaration

Federal assistance will be given to the state to aid in local response efforts to the flooding in Midland County.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Thursday, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Michigan and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the State and local response in efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms and flooding beginning on May 16, 2020, and continuing.

The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

On May 19, Gov. Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in Midland County due to two dam breaches causing extreme flooding.

Wednesday, Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump requesting federal aid in responding to the flooding in Midland County.

More flooding stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.