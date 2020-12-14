"Cancel culture at work;" President Trump reacts to Cleveland Indians' name change

This isn't the first time the sitting president has commented on the moniker of the Cleveland MLB team.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on July 6, 2020.

On Sunday night, The New York Times reported that the Cleveland Indians have officially decided to change their team's name after years of protests calling the mascot "racist" and "culturally insensitive."

The announcement was met with both applause and criticism from spectators in Northeast Ohio and around the world, including a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Trump took to Twitter on Sunday night to give his thoughts on the New York Times report that broke earlier in the evening, writing "Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for “Indians”. Cancel culture at work!"

This isn't the first time that the president has commented on the previously-rumored name change. In July, when the MLB team first announced that they would consider a new moniker for their mascot, Trump expressed disapproval.

"They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!"

