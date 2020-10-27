"Love it, thank you!," the president wrote.

LUFKIN, Texas — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank an "anonymous" citizen in the Angelina County area

According to the president's tweet, someone was stealing Trump signs in Lufkin, so "an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community."

"Love it, thank you!," the president wrote.

In Lufkin, Texas — someone was stealing Trump signs, so an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community. Love it, thank you! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Ixx7iBxiYM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

A Facebook page has even been created to promote the so-called "Flag Fairy" of Angelina County.

I took this picture in Lufkin & sent it to Mark Meadows this morning. Pure East Texas can do ingenuity! Now the world has seen it.



Gotta love it. https://t.co/gfHUKZB0DA — Louie Gohmert (@LouieGohmertTX1) October 27, 2020

On Monday, a Kilgore veteran was surprised to see a new “Biden for President” sign delivered to his front porch Monday after his custom-ordered sign was stolen from his front yard earlier this month.

Alan Ethridge, 73, said it made him feel good to know that his neighbors supported him after his sign was stolen from his yard on Lockhaven Street in Kilgore.

“I don’t know who did it, but it made me feel good that there’s someone in the neighborhood who thought enough of my right to have my own opinion that they bought me a new sign,” Ethridge said.