6-year-old boy recovered unharmed, suspect in custody after early-morning AMBER Alert

Deputy constables in the Spring area said the man took his ex-girlfriend's child after assaulting her.

BREAKING UPDATE: The child has been recovered unharmed, and the suspect is in custody, authorities confirmed just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Previous story follows.

HOUSTON — Police and deputy constables across the Houston area are looking for a little boy after an AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, located in the Spring area, is searching for little Preston Fears. Authorities described the child as a white male, 3 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds. He has light brown hair, hazel eyes.

Police are also looking for suspect Brandon Spears, described as a black man, age 37. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts with black shoes. “The suspect has warrants for his arrest and has violent tendencies,” police noted.

The constable's office confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the child and the suspect are not related. The suspect was dating the child's mother. They broke up, and the suspect allegedly assaulted the mother and took her child. Authorities spoke to the suspect overnight, and he agreed to bring the boy back, but so far he has not returned.

The pair could be in a silver 2009 Lexus RX350 SUV with a Texas license plate number of 79182g3.

The suspect was last heard from in Spring, and the child was last seen in the 3100 block of Clear Wing Court.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.”