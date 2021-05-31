Previously canceled Walker Memorial Day parade returns

One veteran in attendance said the parade isn’t about candy or politics, but rather “the ones that didn't come back.”

WALKER, Mich. — After originally being canceled, the Memorial Day parade returned to Walker Monday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Nobody was allowed to walk in the parade and those riding in vehicles or on floats were not able to throw candy into the crowds. In addition, the parade route was changed to allow for more social distancing. It kicked off at City Hall and concluded at Walker Village.

Despite the changes, the streets were lined for the parade at noon.

One veteran at the parade thinks the changes are helping people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“It's mostly veterans celebrating the ones that didn't come back, and it’s not about candy, it’s not about pushing a political agenda, it’s about recognizing the ones who couldn't,” said Bill Parson, a member of the American Legion Post 1111.

