Whitecaps announce Pride Night Celebration coming to the Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — As Pride Month reaches its end, the West Michigan Whitecaps announced that a Pride Night Celebration is coming to the LMCU Ballpark.

The event will take place Sept. 4 at 7:05 p.m., the Whitecaps announced Tuesday.

The event will feature special in-game entertainment, music, giveaways and more. Fans are encouraged to show their support during the event by using #CAPSPRIDENIGHT on their social media posts.

“We are excited to announce Pride Night at LMCU Ballpark will take place on September 4th! We’re looking forward to a game night celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and all the wonderful diversity we have right here in West Michigan,” said Joe Chamberlin, Whitecaps CEO, in a release.

“As a community centric organization, we work hard to always be inclusive and to ensure all Whitecaps fans know we celebrate them. Everyone is invited and our team is working hard to ensure September 4th will be a ton of FUN!”

