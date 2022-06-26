Pro-choice activists march in Grand Rapids for second night Saturday

Hundreds gathered outside the Kent County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second night in a row, the streets of downtown Grand Rapids were filled with chants, signs and hundreds of activists upset with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving states the right to rule whether abortion is legal.

Gathered outside of the Kent County Courthouse, hundreds of people held signs, chanted, heard speakers and marched. There were a small number of pro-life supporters in attendance, but they were far outnumbered by the crowd with opposing views, at some points even having their signs blocked from view completely.

"I came with my daughter, my granddaughter and my son," said Jennifer Schultz.

She's 50 years old, and says all three generations of her family are experiencing a world without the protections outlined in Roe v. Wade for the first time. "I feel like we’re going backwards they’re taking things away from us instead of giving us more freedom and more rights."

"I’m retired, I'm mad, mad as hell," said Karen Dunnam.

Dunnam was in Lansing protesting at the capitol Friday evening immediately following the ruling, and wanted to be back in Grand Rapids for Saturday's demonstration.