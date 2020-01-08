Pro-police rally taking place Saturday in Holland

The “Back the Blue Rally” will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Centennial Park.

HOLLAND, Mich — A rally in support of law enforcement officers is scheduled for Saturday morning in Holland.

The “Back the Blue Rally” will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Centennial Park.

According to the event Facebook page, Congressman Bill Huizenga will be attending and speaking. Huizenga is the United States Representative for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

Other speakers will also be present, and Pastor Bart Spencer of Lighthouse Baptist Church is expected to say a prayer at the event.

“We are still working on our speaker lineup, but please plan to come out and show support for our heroes in law enforcement,” the event page reads. “Signs and clothing expressing support for police, as well as American flags are wholly encouraged! This is going to be a patriotic event.”

The rally will also include a fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders.

As of 9:30 a.m., the event page had just under 800 people respond as interested in attending.

This rally in support of law enforcement comes after weeks of protests against police brutality and calls from across the country to defund the police.

