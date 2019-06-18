KENTWOOD, Mich. - There's a lot of big changes and even job opportunities at the Woodland Mall.

The $90 million mall makeover has been in the works for many years and 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham took a trip to Kentwood to see the progress up close and personal.

Angela was joined with Cecily McCabe, marketing director for Woodland Mall to learn about some of the construction and hiring details coming up.

Construction on a new flagship store, Von Maur, has been underway for almost a year. It's the first in the region and this week, the store will start hiring at least 100 staff members. It's slated to open October 12, along with the new wing.

Also opening around October are two new restaurants: Cheesecake Factory and Black Rock Bar and Grill. Construction on the Cheesecake Factory has already begun.

Some new developments that you can already check out at Woodland include the Chico's expansion and REI, which opened back in May. A'Beautiful Soul, the sister store to Altered State, is holding its official grand opening on July 9. It is one of only 5 in the U.S. Finally, plans are in motion for expansions to Bath and Body Works.

