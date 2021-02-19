'Project Art Box' spreading joy to local nursing homes

In just a few weeks students, have already created more than 10,000 pieces of art.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan school children are spreading joy to people in area nursing homes.

Students from 16 area schools are creating art and placing them in drop boxes to be shared at local homes.



Six of those students had a chance to meet Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss Thursday.

"People are feeling isolated and lonely and really disconnected from one another so to have young people recognize that and step up and spend time creating something beautiful to share with someone to just send a message of kindness and love and hope," said Mayor Bliss.

Organizers say the feedback from the nursing home residents has been absolutely heart warming.

