Commercial projector stolen from shuttered Ionia Co. drive-in

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A commercial digital projector was stolen from a property previously used as a drive-in, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says.

Danny Boy's Drive-In Movie Theaters, located at 3615 South State Road in Ionia, closed in March 2018. Police believe their projector was stolen between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 this year.

Deputies say the machine is very expensive but would have a limited market for reselling.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Deputy David Robinson at 616-527-5737.

