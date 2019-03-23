GRANDVILLE, Mich. - If you know a high school girl in need of a prom dress, head over to Rivertown Crossings Saturday.

The mall is holding a special, Cinderella's Closet event to ensure that area girls can feel like royalty for prom season.

Area high school girls can pick one dress from a selection at the mall and take it home for free. The one-day event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Rivertown. It will be set up on the lower level next to Sears.

