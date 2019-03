GRANDVILLE, Mich. - If you know a high school girl in need of a prom dress, head over to Rivertown Crossings Saturday.

The mall is holding a special, Cinderella's Closet event to ensure that area girls can feel like royalty for prom season.

Area high school girls can pick one dress from a selection at the mall and take it home for free. The one-day event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Rivertown. It will be set up on the lower level next to Sears.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.