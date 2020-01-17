GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It's a food so popular, people line up for blocks in the freezing cold to get one, or two, or maybe more than that.

"Pronto Pups" in Grand Haven is holding its annual Winter Weekend, and it got off to an early start.

Owners previously announced they would be open Friday through Sunday, but Thursday afternoon they posted on Facebook that their "taste test" went well.

They wanted to share the love, so they opened a little early.

If you get a craving, Pronto Pups will be open from 11:00 to 8:00 all weekend long.

