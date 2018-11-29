GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Free on-street parking at meters after 6pm and on weekends may soon expire in Grand Rapids.

The city is considering a plan to extend the hours and days they require parking meter payments.

Under the proposal, meters would be enforced until 8pm every day, including weekends.

Leaders say it is necessary because when there is no enforcement people park at the spaces in the evening and weekends for hours or even all night. Others who want to shop or visit a restaurant can’t find a spot to park on the street.

“On street parking is a public good,” says Grand Rapids parking manager Josh Naramore. “You want to make sure it is always available and anybody can have access to it.”

“That makes good sense,” says parker Kimberly Stinson. “It gives other people a chance to come in and take their turn in the spots.”

“I feel fortunate when I find a spot, so I guess I will pay what I have to,” says parker Jen Somers.

For the next three weeks the city is inviting input from the public on the Grand Rapids web site.

Parking manager Naramore says they've already heard objections to Sunday parking meter enforcement, and he doesn’t expect that will be part of the final plan. The City Commission may consider the changes early next year.

