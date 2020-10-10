Protest held in Allendale Township to remove Planning Commission member

Ryan Kelley is a member of the township's Planning Commission. This all stems from demonstrations over the summer regarding a Confederate Statue.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Protesters in Allendale Township are calling for the removal of a member of their Planning Commission.

"Our first protest at the statue, Ryan Kelley had called the militia in to join him," says Jessica Miller with Justice for Black Lives.

Ryan Kelley is a member of the township's Planning Commission. This all stems from demonstrations over the summer regarding a Confederate Statue.

"I did invite a militia member to the Allendale protest that happened that day to make sure that there was no violence and there were no people destroying property or anything like that," says Kelley.

The militia member in question is William Null who has been charged in connection to the plot to kidnap the governor. Null was in attendance at the Allendale Township demonstration.

"I had no communication with William before that as far as inviting him, I invited somebody else that must of invited him, I had met William at a previous event somewhere and he seemed like a nice guy to me but there was really no communication with him at that event really and I had not previously spoken to him nor have I spoken to him since," says Kelley.

William Null who is from Allendale County has been charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.

