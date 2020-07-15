Protest scheduled at Grand Haven Pronto Pup following owner’s controversial Facebook post

On Tuesday, Pronto Pup was selling food as normal, but things might look a little different Thursday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A protest is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Grand Haven Pronto Pup. The protest comes just days after the owner of the restaurant posted a controversial rant on the Pronto Pup Facebook page.

On Monday, a Facebook post to the business’ page rambled about wearing masks, questioned the seriousness of coronavirus, criticized Black Lives Matter, discussed the Michigan militias, brought up immigration, complained of police funding and shared an anecdote about Jeffrey Willis.

The post was deleted from the page shortly after it was published, but it was up long enough to gather a lot of negative attention.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Pronto Pup issued an apology written by owner Carl Nelson. In the apology, it states that the post was meant for the Nelson’s personal page.

“In the last few hours I have been called a racist. Those that know me know that to be the farthest from the truth,” the post reads. My sincere apologies to anyone that may have seen the post”... “Our staff is stellar and second to none. Please do not take out your anger with them. Once again, my sincere apologies.”

The protest is scheduled for 4 p.m.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 245 people have responded as interested on the event Facebook page.

“We will protest with signs while wearing mask!!!” the event page reads. “Bring a BLM sign or make one simply stating you do not support pronto pups anymore!!”

