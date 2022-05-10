Grand Rapids City Commission meeting cut short by Justice for Patrick Lyoya activists

Many 'Justice for Patrick Lyoya' activists were in attendance of Tuesday night's City Commission meeting, making their voices heard to city officials.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many 'Justice for Patrick Lyoya' activists were in attendance of Tuesday night's Grand Rapids City Commission meeting, making their voices heard to city officials.

During the public comment portion, activists became unruly and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss called a recess while the crowd settles. She then returned to say the meeting is adjourned for the night.

This is the second time a City Commission meeting has been cut short by demonstrations.

The demonstration comes weeks after the Grand Rapids Police Department announced the name of the person who shot and killed Lyoya, identifying him as officer Christopher Schurr, and over one month since Lyoya was killed.

Activists at the meeting were frustrated that the city was focusing funds on downtown developments and the Grand Rapids Police Department rather than on the community.

Lyoya was killed Monday, April 4 during a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

Officer Schurr remains on administrative leave. He has been stripped of his police powers until the conclusion of the Michigan State Police investigation into potential criminal charges.

The Michigan State Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE on May 4 that detectives have not yet received forensic data back from the manufacturers of the taser and body camera.

Once received, those reports will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he will not make a final decision on the case until he has all of the evidence.

GRPD has also launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine whether all applicable departmental policies were followed.

Authorities recently released several angles of video that capture the incident: body-worn camera, in-car video, a neighbor’s doorbell video and cellphone video the passenger of Lyoya's car recorded.

That cellphone video captures the moment Schurr shoots Lyoya.

After Lyoya’s death, community members have been gathering daily to protest the actions of the GRPD officer and to demand justice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.