GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of people flooded downtown Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon and evening. Many of them were there to attend President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election rally, but some of them were there to protest the event.

There were protesters outside the arena, confronting rally-goers as they waited in line. And there was a counter-rally in Rosa Parks Circle put on by the Michigan Democratic Party.

A group of speakers, including State Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids), Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack and former candidate for Congress Rob Davidson were on the line-up to stage at Rosa Parks Circle.

Grand Rapids has become a Democrat-leaning city, even though it is surrounded by a predominantly red Kent County.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. and the doors of Van Andel Area were opened to rally-goers 4 p.m. The Trump supporters started gathering in downtown Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. Once the doors were opened, the crowds filed into the arena. The protesters gathered on Fulton Street around this time, facing off with Trump supporters waiting in line.

Rally-goers occasionally started chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

Meanwhile, protesters chanted, “Donald Trump has got to go!”

The protesters also had the Baby Trump balloon, which was flying above Rosa Parks Circle. A GoFundMe raised over $2,000 to cover the cost of the balloon's helium and city permits. Organizers said extra money raised would be donated to the GR Pride Center.

During Trump's 2016 campaign, he made six stops in West Michigan, making Grand Rapids his last stop before Election Day.

Trump won the state of Michigan, turning it from blue to red. However, during the midterms, Michigan saw a resurgence of Democrats with the election of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson.

